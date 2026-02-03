‘Today’ host Savannah Guthrie’s mother abducted from home, police believe

Send this page to someone via email

New details have been released in the investigation into the disappearance of Today host Savannah Guthrie’s mother as the search enters its third day.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen Saturday night at her home in the Tucson, Ariz., area, where she lived alone and was reported missing Sunday. Authorities believe she was taken against her will.

“We believe she was taken out of the home against her will, and that’s how this investigation is moving,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC Nightly News.

“I can’t think of the last time where, in the middle of the night in someone’s bed, an 84-year-old woman disappeared on us,” he added.

Nanos clarified that he “meant that figuratively” when referring to Nancy being abducted from her bed.

“[Nanos] did not mean that she was literally taken from her bed,” the sheriff’s department told NBC News

Nanos confirmed investigators found DNA evidence at Nancy’s home, which is being treated as “a crime scene.”

Authorities found blood inside Nancy’s home, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing law enforcement sources.

“We took some samples that we hope will have enough of a DNA profile,” Nanos told the Today show on Feb. 3. “That will give us some identification as to what we’re looking at.”

He added that it could take several more days before investigators receive anything conclusive from the DNA samples.

Law enforcement officers are present outside the home of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of 'Today' host Savannah Guthrie, near Tucson, Ariz., on Feb. 2, 2026.

Nanos said that the search for Nancy is “a race against time” and hopes “that window hasn’t closed” as the investigation continues.

Nanos said she must be found soon because she could die without her medication, urging whoever has her to free her.

“If she’s alive right now, her meds are vital. I can’t stress that enough. It’s been better than 24 hours, and the family tells us if she doesn’t have those meds, it can become fatal,” Nanos said.

This image provided by the Pima County Sheriff's Department on Feb. 2, 2026, shows a missing person alert for Nancy Guthrie.

The missing senior has limited mobility, and officials do not believe she left on her own. Nanos said she is of sound mind.

“We know she didn’t just walk out of there, that we know,” Nanos said during a Feb. 2 press conference.

“There are other things at the site, at the scene, that indicate there was a… she did not leave on her own.”

Pima County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Kevin Adger told the Times that investigators believe Nancy was “taken from the home against her will, possibly in the middle of the night.”

“Detectives are looking into a possible kidnapping or abduction,” he added.

Investigators found signs of forced entry at Nancy’s home, a person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

They reportedly found specific evidence in the home showing there was a nighttime kidnapping, the person told the outlet. Several of Nancy’s personal items, including her cellphone, wallet and car, were still there after she disappeared.

Surveillance video from nearby homes is being analyzed by investigators. They are working to analyze data from cellphone towers. Police are reviewing information from licence plate cameras in the area, according to the source, who was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the case and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

On Tuesday, for the second day, Today opened with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, but her daughter was not at the anchor’s desk.

On Monday night, Savannah shared a post on Instagram, writing, “Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment … bring her home.”

A non-profit group that works with the sheriff’s department in southern Arizona called 88-Crime has offered a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the person or people involved in Nancy’s disappearance.

— With files from The Associated Press