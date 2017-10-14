Crime
October 14, 2017
Updated: October 14, 2017 8:29 pm

Police seize cocaine during traffic stop, search of Saskatoon home

Cocaine trafficking charges have been laid after two men were arrested by members of the Saskatoon Integrated Drug Enforcement Street Team.

Two men were arrested for cocaine trafficking in Saskatoon on Thursday.

During an investigation by members of the Saskatoon Integrated Drug Enforcement Street Team (SIDEST), officers witnessed activity consistent with drug trafficking.

A traffic stop was conducted and a 34-year-old Edmonton man was arrested.

A 32-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested during another traffic stop. Inside the SUV, officers located 167 grams of crack cocaine, approximately $3,600 and cellphones.

Police said a search of a home in the 300-block of Montreal Avenue resulted in the seizure of 100 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Both men are facing a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

