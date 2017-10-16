Prince Albert police make 248 service calls, arrest 34

Prince Albert police said they made 248 calls for service and arrested 34 people over the weekend.

The top calls were for intoxicated persons and disturbances.

Among the calls officers dealt with were one for assault, one involving a firearm and a drug impaired driver.

Assault

A woman has been charged with assault after threatening a Prince Albert police officer with a knife.

Police were called to the 900-block of 17 Street West Friday morning to evict an alleged intoxicated woman who reportedly was yelling and screaming.

The lone officer who responded said a woman could be heard crying.

When she was confronted, she is alleged to have raised a large kitchen knife and then started advancing on the officer.

The officer pulled their firearm and ordered the woman to drop the knife.

She eventually dropped the knife after continuing her advance on the officer.

Police said the heavily intoxicated 25-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

Firearms Charges

Three people are facing firearms-related charges after a vehicle stop early Sunday morning.

A Prince Albert police dog was initially called to the Muskoday First Nation on Saturday evening to help RCMP officers with their investigation into shots being fired on the reserve.

The suspect had fled in a black car and was not located.

The car was spotted by police in Prince Albert early Sunday morning and stopped in the 600-block of Marquis Road.

Police said a search of the car turned up a loaded modified .22-calibre rifle between the front passenger seat and the centre console.

Various ammunition rounds were also seized.

A 25-year-old Muskoday First Nation woman and a 17-year-old Saskatoon girl are facing numerous firearms-related charges.

Along with numerous firearms-related charges, a 20-year-old Smith Cree Nation man is also charged with breaching a court order.

Impaired Driving (Drug)

A woman has been charged with impaired driving after a RID (reported impaired driver) call early Sunday morning in the 500 block of 28 Street West.

Officers found the vehicle being driven erratically southbound on Central Avenue going around 10 km/h with no taillights.

The driver almost hit a street light before pulling over for police.

She told officers that she was under the influence of prescribed medications.

Officers brought her back to police cells and a drug recognition expert confirmed she was impaired by drugs.

The 34-year-old Prince Albert woman has been charged with driving a motor vehicle while impaired.