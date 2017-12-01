Crime
December 1, 2017 9:10 am

Shots fired in multiple locations around North Battleford, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Battlefords RCMP responded to numerous calls of gunshots overnight in various locations of North Battleford.

Multiple shots were fired in various locations overnight in North Battleford, Sask.

Battlefords RCMP said the first of numerous calls reporting gunshots came in Friday just before 12:30 a.m.

In one instance, a caller told police a car was being chased and shot at by people in another vehicle.

Shots were reported in the areas of 95th, 96th, 101st, 102nd, 106th and 109th Streets and on 21st Avenue.

Patrol officers reported hearing gunshots in other locations while they were investigating.

Police were unable to locate any people or buildings that had been hit, but did find the car that had been shot at.

No injuries have been report and police have no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720.

