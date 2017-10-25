Passenger in car involved in deadly Sask. RCMP confrontation heading to prison

The passenger in the vehicle involved in a fatal confrontation with police in North Battleford, Sask., is heading to prison.

Amanda Wahobin was sentenced in North Battleford provincial court on Tuesday to 23 months for breaching a conditional sentence order and robbery.

An additional charge of possession of property obtained by crime was stayed.

She is prohibited from possessing a firearm for 10 years upon her release from prison and has been ordered to provide a DNA sample.

Wahobin was the passenger in a car driven by Brydon Whitsone, 22, that was involved in a police chase Saturday evening.

It ended when the car rammed a RCMP SUV and an officer shot Whitsone, which RCMP officials said was “in response to the driver’s actions following the pursuit.”

Whitsone was pronounced dead while being rushed to hospital.

The Regina Police Service is investigating the circumstances leading up to Whitstone’s death.