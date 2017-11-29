Crime
November 29, 2017 11:58 am

Teen accused of firing shots at North Battleford, Sask. home

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A teen is facing eight charges after shots were fired at a home in North Battleford, Sask.

North Battleford and Area Victims of Crime / Facebook
A A

A teen has been accused of shooting at a house in North Battleford, Sask., after a break and enter at home in a neighbouring community.

Battlefords RCMP were initially called to a break and enter at a home in Battleford on Nov. 22.

READ MORE: 3 sought in North Battleford, Sask. home invasion


Story continues below

Police said numerous guns and ammunition were stolen.

The suspects in the break-in were scared off by the homeowner.

While officers were investigating, they received a report of shots being fired in North Battleford.

Numerous bullet holes were found at a house on Ross Crescent.

No one inside the home was injured.

Police said the shooting is not believed to be a random incident.

READ MORE: Passenger in car involved in deadly Sask. RCMP confrontation heading to prison

A 16-year-old North Battleford boy was arrested during the investigation.

He is charged with break and enter, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, using a firearm while committing an offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm, mischief, and failing to comply with a court order.

He cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said they continue to investigation and that more arrests and charges are pending.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Battleford Break and Enter
Battlefords RCMP
Break And Enter
North Battleford
North Battleford Home Shooting
North Battleford House Shooting
North Battleford Saskatchewan
North Battleford Shooting
Sask RCMP
Shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News