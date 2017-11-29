Teen accused of firing shots at North Battleford, Sask. home
A teen has been accused of shooting at a house in North Battleford, Sask., after a break and enter at home in a neighbouring community.
Battlefords RCMP were initially called to a break and enter at a home in Battleford on Nov. 22.
READ MORE: 3 sought in North Battleford, Sask. home invasion
Police said numerous guns and ammunition were stolen.
The suspects in the break-in were scared off by the homeowner.
While officers were investigating, they received a report of shots being fired in North Battleford.
Numerous bullet holes were found at a house on Ross Crescent.
No one inside the home was injured.
Police said the shooting is not believed to be a random incident.
READ MORE: Passenger in car involved in deadly Sask. RCMP confrontation heading to prison
A 16-year-old North Battleford boy was arrested during the investigation.
He is charged with break and enter, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, using a firearm while committing an offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm, mischief, and failing to comply with a court order.
He cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Police said they continue to investigation and that more arrests and charges are pending.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.