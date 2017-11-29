3 sought in North Battleford, Sask. home invasion

The door of a North Battleford, Sask., home was kicked in during a home invasion.

Battlefords RCMP said it happened just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1100-block of 109th Street.

READ MORE: Regina police arrest two men for home invasion incident

Police were told three men armed with guns kicked in the door and took anything they could that was of value.

They then fled in a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Patrol officers said while they were searching for the vehicle, they heard shots being fired in another part of the city.

The stolen vehicle was located but the driver refused to stop for police.

Officers started chasing the vehicle but called it off due to unsafe road conditions and the way the stolen vehicle was being driven.

It was later located abandoned near Cutknife.

READ MORE: Man shot in alleged Saskatoon home invasion released from hospital

Battlefords RCMP continue to investigate and said arrests and charges are pending.

Police believe the home invasion was not a random incident.