Man shot in alleged Saskatoon home invasion

Saskatoon police said a man has been shot in an alleged home invasion.

Officers were called to the 3700-block of Diefenbaker Driver at around 4 a.m. CT Wednesday for an unknown problem.

They arrived to find a man had gone to a home asking for help after being shot in the hand.

He told officers it happened during a home invasion.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers are still gathering information but don’t believe there is a threat to public safety.