November 22, 2017 11:33 am

Man shot in alleged Saskatoon home invasion

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A man told Saskatoon police he was shot in the hand during an alleged home invasion.

Saskatoon police said a man has been shot in an alleged home invasion.

Officers were called to the 3700-block of Diefenbaker Driver at around 4 a.m. CT Wednesday for an unknown problem.

They arrived to find a man had gone to a home asking for help after being shot in the hand.

He told officers it happened during a home invasion.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers are still gathering information but don’t believe there is a threat to public safety.

