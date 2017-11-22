Man shot in alleged Saskatoon home invasion
A A
Saskatoon police said a man has been shot in an alleged home invasion.
Officers were called to the 3700-block of Diefenbaker Driver at around 4 a.m. CT Wednesday for an unknown problem.
READ MORE: Armed cyclist allegedly threatens driver in Saskatoon
They arrived to find a man had gone to a home asking for help after being shot in the hand.
He told officers it happened during a home invasion.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Officers are still gathering information but don’t believe there is a threat to public safety.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.