2 men unsuccessful in trying to elude Saskatoon police

Two men are accused of trying to evade Saskatoon police in two separate overnight cases.

The first incident happened around 2 a.m. CT Friday when patrol officers spotted a Dodge Neon in the area of Avenue P North and 29th Street West that had been reported stolen.

Officers said the driver began driving in an evasive way when they tried to pull him over.

The driver made his way to 22nd Street where other officers had deployed a tire deflation device.

Tires on the car were flattened, however police said he continued westbound on 22nd Street until crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of Confederation Drive.

He then fled on foot but was caught a short distance away.

Police said they seized a sawed-off shotgun in the car.

A 27-year-old Saskatoon man is facing at least 12 charges including evading police and possession of stolen property, along with weapons charges.

Around 45 minutes later, officers saw a vehicle being driven in a suspicious manner in the 3100-block of Arlington Avenue.

Officers said they followed the Chrysler 300 for several blocks before the driver abandoned the car in an alley.

A police dog tracked the man to a nearby park where he was arrested.

The 36-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, evading police, driving while suspended and breach of recognizance.

Both were scheduled to appear Friday in Saskatoon provincial court.