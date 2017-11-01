Car stolen from woman who advertised on social media to drive people for a fee

A woman who advertised on social media transportation in exchange for money ended up having her car stolen.

Saskatoon police said the woman went to the 800-block of Confederation Drive early Tuesday morning to pick up a man who contacted her for a ride to a convenience store in the 3300-block of 33rd Street.

She said when they arrived, he assaulted her and stole her car.

He then contacted her while she was speaking with police, saying he would return her car.

He arrived with her car in the 600-block of Idylwyld Drive where police made a high-risk stop.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and was found to be in possession of cocaine.

He has been charged with robbery, cocaine possession and breach of probation.

Police are reminding people to only use legitimate transportation services and to not offer rides to strangers.