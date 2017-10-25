Crime
Woman attacked, robbed by group of 7 teens: Saskatoon police

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

A woman told Saskatoon police she was physically attacked and had her cellphone stolen by a group of seven teenagers.

Saskatoon police are looking for seven teenagers who are accused of physically assaulting and robbing a woman late Monday afternoon.

The woman told police she was walking towards the tunnel leading to Confederation Mall when she was attacked by the seven teens.

They then took her cellphone before fleeing.

The boys are believed to be 17 and 18. They were wearing black clothing and had bandanas covering their faces.

One boy is said to have a teardrop tattoo near his eye.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Global News