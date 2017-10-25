Woman attacked, robbed by group of 7 teens: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police are looking for seven teenagers who are accused of physically assaulting and robbing a woman late Monday afternoon.

The woman told police she was walking towards the tunnel leading to Confederation Mall when she was attacked by the seven teens.

READ MORE: Two sought in Unity and Luseland break-ins, theft

They then took her cellphone before fleeing.

The boys are believed to be 17 and 18. They were wearing black clothing and had bandanas covering their faces.

One boy is said to have a teardrop tattoo near his eye.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police find man armed with machete hiding in yard

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.