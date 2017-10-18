Crime
October 18, 2017 3:18 pm

Prince Albert police dog tracks down man who allegedly stole from beer fridge

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A police dog helped officers arrest a man who allegedly stole from a beer fridge in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied
A A

A Prince Albert police dog helped capture a 21-year-old man who allegedly broke into a garage.

Officers were called to a break and enter at a home in the 500-block of 23rd Street East at around 3:10 a.m. CT Wednesday.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Prince Albert police dog wins 1st place in tracking at national championship

The caller told police that an alarm had alerted them to the break in and they saw a man fleeing from their garage.

Alcohol was discovered missing from their beer fridge.

A police dog handler and furry teammate, named Febee, set up a track. A man matching the suspect’s description was located around 600 metres away on McLeod Avenue.

READ MORE: Prince Albert police dog tracks down alleged vehicle thief

The Prince Albert man was arrested without incident and charged with break and enter.

He was scheduled appear Wednesday in Prince Albert provincial court.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alcohol
Beer Fridge
Break And Enter
Febee
Garage
Police Dog
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Break and Enter
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Service
Prince Albert Saskatchewan
Prince Albert Theft
Theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News