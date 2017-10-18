Prince Albert police dog tracks down man who allegedly stole from beer fridge

A Prince Albert police dog helped capture a 21-year-old man who allegedly broke into a garage.

Officers were called to a break and enter at a home in the 500-block of 23rd Street East at around 3:10 a.m. CT Wednesday.

READ MORE: Prince Albert police dog wins 1st place in tracking at national championship

The caller told police that an alarm had alerted them to the break in and they saw a man fleeing from their garage.

Alcohol was discovered missing from their beer fridge.

A police dog handler and furry teammate, named Febee, set up a track. A man matching the suspect’s description was located around 600 metres away on McLeod Avenue.

READ MORE: Prince Albert police dog tracks down alleged vehicle thief

The Prince Albert man was arrested without incident and charged with break and enter.

He was scheduled appear Wednesday in Prince Albert provincial court.