Stolen car driver leads Prince Albert police on chase

Three men are in custody after leading Prince Albert police on a chase in a stolen car.

Officers spotted the car that matched the description of a vehicle they were searching for being filled up at a gas station in the 2600-block of 2nd Avenue West early Thursday morning.

When officers pulled up behind the car, the driver sped away, initially heading northbound in the wrong lane of 2nd Avenue.

Police said they gave chase and followed at a safe distance as the driver made turns on several streets to try and elude officers.

The driver eventually lost control and struck a house in the 300-block of 13 Street West.

Three men and a woman inside the car fled.

One man was caught at the scene and the other two men were arrested after being tracked by police dog Febee.

The woman was not caught.

A 26-year-old Sturgeon Lake First Nation man is charged with possessing stolen property, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, providing a false name to police and being at large of an undertaking.

Two Prince Albert men, 25 and 35, are charged with possessing stolen property.

The 35-year-old man is also charged with carrying or transporting 12-gauge ammunition in a careless manner and being at large of a recognizance.

All three are scheduled to appear Thursday in Prince Albert provincial court.