Two sought in Unity and Luseland break-ins, theft

Unity RCMP and the Luseland Police Service are searching for two people after two break-ins and a robbery last month in the two communities.

The first break-in happened early in the morning on Sept. 24 at a pharmacy in Unity.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police find man armed with machete hiding in yard

A man and a woman broke into the building and unsuccessfully tried to access drugs stored in the pharmacy.

There was damage to the building.

Later that same day, a woman matching the description of the break and enter suspect was caught on camera stealing items from a Luseland business.

Then early in the morning of Sept. 25, two people broke into a pharmacy in Luseland, stealing drugs and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said the descriptions of the suspects in both break-ins are the same.

Surveillance photos of the suspects has been released by police in the hope someone is able to identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Unity RCMP at 306-228-6300, Luseland Police Service at 306-372-4844 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.