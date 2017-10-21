Crime
Saskatoon police find man armed with machete hiding in yard

Saskatoon police were called to report about a firearm and arrested a man with a machete on Saturday.

Saskatoon police arrested a 21-year-old man with a machete after receiving a firearm complaint on Saturday.

A witness reported a man with what was thought to be a gun in the 300-block of Avenue F South shortly before 4 a.m. CT.

Once officers arrived, they saw a man matching the suspect description. The man immediately ran from the police.

Additional units were brought in and a police dog found the man hiding in a yard. He was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Police said they seized a large machete from the man. He was also wearing a Kevlar vest.

No firearm was found.

The Saskatoon man has been charged with being in possession of a weapon as well as failing to abide by conditions of an undertaking and breaching conditions of an existing probation order.

He is expected to be brought before a justice of the peace on Saturday.

