Crime

B.C. government networks affected by ‘cybersecurity incidents’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 8, 2024 9:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Curbing Cybercrime'
Curbing Cybercrime
Cybercrime is on the rise across the globe, including in Canada. Charles Finlay, founding executive director of the Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst, joins Candace Daniel with how we can protect ourselves. – Mar 6, 2024
The B.C. government said Wednesday it had identified “sophisticated cybersecurity incidents involving government networks.”

In a statement, Premier David Eby’s office said it had not found any immediate evidence that sensitive information had been compromised.

However, it said the investigation was ongoing and had yet to fully determine what information may have been accessed.

Click to play video: 'London Drugs stores reopening after ‘cybersecurity incident’'
London Drugs stores reopening after ‘cybersecurity incident’

“I want to assure British Columbians that the protection of data and networks is a top priority for our government. Cybersecurity threats are a constant reality of the modern world and continue to grow in seriousness,” Eby said in a statement.

“I know the public will have many questions about these incidents, and we will be as transparent as we can without compromising the investigation.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The province said it was working with the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security and other agencies to determine the extent of the incident and boost the cybersecurity of government data and systems.

It said it has also notified B.C.’s Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner.

 

