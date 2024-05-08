B.C. government networks affected by ‘cybersecurity incidents’

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government said Wednesday it had identified “sophisticated cybersecurity incidents involving government networks.”

In a statement, Premier David Eby’s office said it had not found any immediate evidence that sensitive information had been compromised.

However, it said the investigation was ongoing and had yet to fully determine what information may have been accessed.

“I want to assure British Columbians that the protection of data and networks is a top priority for our government. Cybersecurity threats are a constant reality of the modern world and continue to grow in seriousness,” Eby said in a statement.

“I know the public will have many questions about these incidents, and we will be as transparent as we can without compromising the investigation.”

The province said it was working with the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security and other agencies to determine the extent of the incident and boost the cybersecurity of government data and systems.

It said it has also notified B.C.’s Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner.