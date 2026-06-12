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Crime

Calgary, Edmonton police forces pay tribute to slain Ontario officers

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 12, 2026 5:33 pm
1 min read
Flags outside both Calgary and Edmonton police headquarters have been lowered to half-mast to honour two police officers from Ontario who were slain in the line of duty this week. View image in full screen
Flags outside both Calgary and Edmonton police headquarters have been lowered to half-mast to honour two police officers from Ontario who were slain in the line of duty this week. Global News
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Flags outside Calgary police headquarters and detachments around the city lowered to half-mast as police forces in both Calgary and Edmonton pay their respects to the two police officers from Ontario who were killed in the line of duty this week.

All flags outside Calgary police headquarters and cps detachments around the city have been lowered to half staff in honour of the Ontario officers who were slain in the line of duty this week. View image in full screen
Flags outside Calgary police headquarters and police detachments across the city have been lowered to half-mast in honour of the Ontario officers who were slain in the line of duty this week. Global News

A CPS spokesperson told Global News it is protocol for the flags to be lowered to half-mast to honour the service and sacrifice of any Canadian police officer who died in the line of duty.

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The flags are lowered on the day the officer’s death is confirmed until sunset on the day of the officer’s funeral.

In a pair of tweets on social media, the Edmonton Police Service offered thoughts to the family, friends and colleagues of the two police officers who were slain in the line of duty in Ontario this week. View image in full screen
In a pair of tweets on social media, members of the Edmonton Police Service offered their thoughts to the family, friends and colleagues of the two police officers who were slain in the line of duty in Ontario this week. Source: X/edmontonpolice

Const. Tarun Bali of the Ontario Provincial Police died on Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle while officers were trying to apprehend the driver in Hearst, Ont., approximately 600 kilometres northwest of Sudbury.

Click to play video: '18-year-old man faces murder charge after OPP officer killed near Hearst, Ont.'
18-year-old man faces murder charge after OPP officer killed near Hearst, Ont.

The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, faces a long list of charges, including first-degree murder.

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Early Thursday morning, Const. Marc Pinizzotto, a member of the Toronto police department’s Emergency Task Force, was shot and killed while officers were executing a search warrant in the neighbourhood of North York.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police officer killed in the line of duty'
Toronto police officer killed in the line of duty

A 19-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in his death.

In a pair of posts on social media, the Calgary police offered their "heartfelt condolences" to their colleagues in Ontario. View image in full screen
In a pair of posts on social media, the Calgary police offered their ‘heartfelt condolences’ to their colleagues in Ontario, saying, ‘we stand together in grief and in our commitment to protect and serve our communities.’. Source: X/CalgaryPolice

Both the Edmonton and Calgary police forces are no strangers to such tragedies.

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A total of 12 Calgary police officers and 10 members of the Edmonton Police Service have also been killed in the line of duty during the history of the respective forces.

Click to play video: 'Guilty verdict for man who sold gun used to kill Edmonton police officers'
Guilty verdict for man who sold gun used to kill Edmonton police officers

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