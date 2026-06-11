Search warrant for man targeted in fatal Toronto police raid includes U.S. consulate charges

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The 19-year-old wanted after an early morning raid that saw a Toronto police officer killed faces several charges directly related to a shooting at the United States consulate in downtown Toronto, Global News has confirmed.

A warrant for Zara Jabbi, 19, alleges he was involved in the theft of a vehicle on March 10 this year, before shooting at the consulate on University Avenue.

The document, obtained by Global News, alleges Jabbi stole the vehicle and intentionally fired a handgun at the American consulate building, which he unlawfully owned.

The charges also include the allegation he “did commit a violent attack on the official premises of an internationally protected person, namely Consul General Baxter Hunt, that was likely to endanger the life or liberty of such a person.”

Jabbi is wanted over the shooting at the consulate, but not for the shooting of the Toronto officer on Thursday.

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For that, Nicholas Bennett, also 19, has been charged with first-degree murder.

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The shooting at the consulate was linked by U.S. prosecutors to an individual they believed was associated with the Iranian regime and allegedly had connections to attacks across the United States, Canada and Europe.

Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw said officers had been executing multiple search warrants related to that shooting after 5 a.m. on Thursday morning when gunshots rang out.

Global News’ crime expert and former Toronto police officer Hank Idsinga said special permission must be sought to execute warrants in the manner police did.

“The Emergency Task Force is a very highly trained, heavily armed tactical unit, much like you’d see on television with SWAT teams, and they are used for high-risk situations, especially the execution of search warrants,” he explained.

“Search warrants, normally in Canada, have to be executed during daytime hours, unless you can justify why they’re not. These search warrants obviously were being executed outside of daytime hours, so they’re very high-risk warrants.”

The Special Investigations Unit said a 19-year-old was inside the unit on the fourth floor of the apartment building when he allegedly shot at Pinizzotto. A second officer then shot at the man, hitting him multiple times.

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Bennett was arrested and charged on Thursday, while Jabbi has been urged by police to turn himself in.

“He is wanted in connection with the March shooting at the U.S. Consulate and is considered armed and dangerous,” Toronto police said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

“If you see him, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.”

— with files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea