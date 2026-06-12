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Crime

Arrest made in 2008 Toronto sexual assault cold case

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 12, 2026 5:45 pm
1 min read
A Toronto Police emblem is shown in Toronto on August 5, 2022. ton. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police emblem is shown in Toronto on August 5, 2022. ton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burs
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Toronto police say an arrest has been made in a sexual assault investigation dating back to 2008.

Police allege that on March 12, 2008, a man entered a retail establishment in the area of The Queensway and Islington Avenue, sexually assaulted a lone employee and fled the scene.

Investigators say a male DNA profile was obtained from evidence at the time, but no match was identified.

In 2025, the case was selected for investigative genetic genealogy.

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Police say Michael Robert Ashley, 43, of Burlington, was arrested on June 11, 2026, and charged with sexual assault.

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Finch Avenue West later that day.

Police thanked members of the service’s sex crimes unit, including its cold case and forensic identification teams, as well as the Ministry of the Solicitor General for funding support that made the genetic genealogy investigation possible.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

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