Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges upgraded to murder in fatal Vancouver crash that killed senior

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 12, 2026 6:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'West End vehicle ramming victim dies'
West End vehicle ramming victim dies
FILE: Vancouver police say additional charges could be laid after one of the victims of the West End vehicle ramming died on Sunday. Kristen Robinson has the latest, and the reaction from the neighbourhood. – May 27, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The charges against the man accused in a vehicle-ramming incident in Vancouver’s West End have been upgraded to murder.

Tadd Bali is now facing one count each of second-degree murder and attempted murder, as well as two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

He was initially charged with four counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

On May 15, surveillance video captured an SUV allegedly ramming several vehicles, speeding through a section of Nelson Park, and intentionally driving along a sidewalk in the area of Comox and Broughton streets.

Vancouver police said the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. and several witnesses nearby had to scramble to get out of the way of the suspect’s vehicle.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A police cruiser was able to stop the vehicle by blocking its path near Nelson Park.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Frightening vehicle ramming in Vancouver’s West End'
Frightening vehicle ramming in Vancouver’s West End

The senior, who was driving a motorized scooter, had already been struck by the vehicle, police said.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries on May 24.

Family identified the victim as Johnny Sudds.

In a message shared by his family, they stated that they are grieving and they have built a small shrine at the corner of Comox and Bute streets.

“If you are feeling blue, we encourage you to visit the shrine,” the message read. “Johnny will be happy to see you there.”

“During this time, we ask others to keep their thoughts on Johnny, the loss many of us feel and the journey toward healing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Two police officers were also injured, but were not seriously hurt, police said.

Bali remains in custody.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices