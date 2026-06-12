Charges upgraded to murder in fatal Vancouver crash that killed senior

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The charges against the man accused in a vehicle-ramming incident in Vancouver’s West End have been upgraded to murder.

Tadd Bali is now facing one count each of second-degree murder and attempted murder, as well as two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

He was initially charged with four counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

On May 15, surveillance video captured an SUV allegedly ramming several vehicles, speeding through a section of Nelson Park, and intentionally driving along a sidewalk in the area of Comox and Broughton streets.

Vancouver police said the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. and several witnesses nearby had to scramble to get out of the way of the suspect’s vehicle.

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A police cruiser was able to stop the vehicle by blocking its path near Nelson Park.

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1:51 Frightening vehicle ramming in Vancouver’s West End

The senior, who was driving a motorized scooter, had already been struck by the vehicle, police said.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries on May 24.

Family identified the victim as Johnny Sudds.

In a message shared by his family, they stated that they are grieving and they have built a small shrine at the corner of Comox and Bute streets.

“If you are feeling blue, we encourage you to visit the shrine,” the message read. “Johnny will be happy to see you there.”

“During this time, we ask others to keep their thoughts on Johnny, the loss many of us feel and the journey toward healing.”

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Two police officers were also injured, but were not seriously hurt, police said.

Bali remains in custody.