Vancouver senior struck in West End vehicle ramming dies from his injuries

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A senior who was struck by a vehicle in Vancouver’s West End a few weeks ago has died from his injuries.

On May 15, surveillance video captured an SUV allegedly ramming several vehicles, speeding through a section of Nelson Park, and intentionally driving along a sidewalk in the area of Comox and Broughton streets.

Vancouver police said the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. and several witnesses nearby had to scramble to get out of the way of the suspect’s vehicle.

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“I heard people screaming and dogs barking, telling him to stop — ‘What are you doing?'” West End resident Michael Blanke told Global News on May 15.

A police cruiser was able to stop the vehicle by blocking its path near Nelson Park.

The senior, who was driving a motorized scooter, had already been struck by the vehicle, police said.

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He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries on May 24.

Vancouver police have notified Crown counsel and are in the process of submitting evidence for consideration of additional charges.

Tadd Bali, 34, is currently charged with four counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm. He remains in custody, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Two Vancouver police officers were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.