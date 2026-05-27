Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver senior struck in West End vehicle ramming dies from his injuries

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted May 27, 2026 2:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Frightening vehicle ramming in Vancouver’s West End'
Frightening vehicle ramming in Vancouver’s West End
WATCH: (From May 15) A senior and two Vancouver police officers were taken to hospital after an early morning ramming in Vancouver's West End. Paul Johnson reports. – May 15, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A senior who was struck by a vehicle in Vancouver’s West End a few weeks ago has died from his injuries.

On May 15, surveillance video captured an SUV allegedly ramming several vehicles, speeding through a section of Nelson Park, and intentionally driving along a sidewalk in the area of Comox and Broughton streets.

Vancouver police said the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. and several witnesses nearby had to scramble to get out of the way of the suspect’s vehicle.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I heard people screaming and dogs barking, telling him to stop — ‘What are you doing?'” West End resident Michael Blanke told Global News on May 15.

A police cruiser was able to stop the vehicle by blocking its path near Nelson Park.

The senior, who was driving a motorized scooter, had already been struck by the vehicle, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries on May 24.

Vancouver police have notified Crown counsel and are in the process of submitting evidence for consideration of additional charges.

Tadd Bali, 34, is currently charged with four counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm. He remains in custody, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Two Vancouver police officers were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices