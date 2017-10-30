Crime
Crash ends Saskatoon police chase for 2 people wanted on outstanding warrants

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Two people wanted on outstanding warrants are in custody after leading Saskatoon police on a brief chase.

The officer said he spotted a white Chrysler Intrepid being driven suspiciously in the area of 20th Street and Avenue T South at around 4 a.m. CT.

He said the driver took off when he activated his lights and siren to make a traffic stop.

The driver slowed down a few blocks away before hitting a curb and coming to a stop.

A man and a woman fled on foot but were tracked down and arrested.

A 22-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges of evading police, obstructing a peace officer, breach of probation and breach of recognizance.

He was also wanted on outstanding warrants.

The 22-year-old Saskatoon woman was also wanted on outstanding warrants.

Both are scheduled to appear Monday afternoon in Saskatoon provincial court.

A stolen vehicle investigation is ongoing.

