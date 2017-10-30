Crime
October 30, 2017 11:46 am

Sketch released of suspect involved in gunfire with RCMP near Osler, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP have released a composite sketch of the man accused of shooting at an officer north of Saskatoon. The shooting happened early in the morning on Oct. 27 on Highway 11 near Osler, approximately 20 kilometres north of the city. RCMP officials said the officer spotted a black car parked on the side of the highway with no lights on. The man is alleged to have gotten out of the car and fired at the officer. The officer fired shots as the man got back into the car and drove away. He is described as being a six-foot tall with a slim build and high cheekbones. Police said he should not be approached if spotted as he is considered armed and dangerous. The search also continues for the car he was driving, a black Cadillac CTS. Anyone with information about the suspect or the car is asked to contact RCMP at 310-RCMP, your local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
A A

Saskatchewan RCMP have released a composite sketch of the man accused of shooting at an officer north of Saskatoon.

The shooting happened early in the morning on Oct. 27 on Highway 11 near Osler, approximately 20 kilometres north of the city.

Story continues below

READ MORE: RCMP seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after gunfire exchanged near Osler, Sask.

RCMP officials said the officer spotted a black car parked on the side of the highway with no lights on.

The man is alleged to have gotten out of the car and fired at the officer.

The officer fired shots as the man got back into the car and drove away.

He is described as being six-feet tall with a slim build and high cheekbones.

Police said he should not be approached if spotted as he is considered armed and dangerous.

The search also continues for the car he was driving, a black Cadillac CTS.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the car is asked to contact RCMP at 310-RCMP, your local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Highway 11
Osler
Osler Saskatchewasn
Police Shooting
RCMP
RCMP Shooting
Rosthern RCMP
Sask RCMP
Saskatchewan Police Shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP Shooting
Saskatoon Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News