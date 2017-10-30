Sketch released of suspect involved in gunfire with RCMP near Osler, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP have released a composite sketch of the man accused of shooting at an officer north of Saskatoon.

The shooting happened early in the morning on Oct. 27 on Highway 11 near Osler, approximately 20 kilometres north of the city.

READ MORE: RCMP seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after gunfire exchanged near Osler, Sask.

RCMP officials said the officer spotted a black car parked on the side of the highway with no lights on.

The man is alleged to have gotten out of the car and fired at the officer.

The officer fired shots as the man got back into the car and drove away.

He is described as being six-feet tall with a slim build and high cheekbones.

Police said he should not be approached if spotted as he is considered armed and dangerous.

The search also continues for the car he was driving, a black Cadillac CTS.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the car is asked to contact RCMP at 310-RCMP, your local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.