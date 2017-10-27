Canada
October 27, 2017 10:57 am

Shot fired at RCMP officer on Highway 11 north of Saskatoon

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

No injuries have been reported after an RCMP officer returned fire after being shot at on Highway 11 north of Saskatoon.

RCMP said no one was injured after an officer returned fire after being shot at on the side of a Saskatchewan highway Friday morning.

The officer had spotted a black car parked on the side of Highway 11 with no lights on near Osler, approximately 20 kilometres north of Saskatoon, just before 4 a.m. CT.

RCMP said when the officer activated their emergency equipment, a shot was fired.

The officer then shot at the vehicle.

The driver then sped off towards Saskatoon with the officer giving chase.

Police said the car, a black Cadillac CTS with no license plate, eluded them.

RCMP and Saskatoon police are working on locating the car and the driver, who is described as a thin black man. No other description of the suspect was available.

Police are warning people not to approach any vehicle matching the suspect’s car and to immediately report any sightings to them.

RCMP said drivers can expect to see an increased presence on Highway 11 as the investigation continues.

