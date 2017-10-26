Impaired driver charged with threatening Prince Albert police officer

An alleged impaired driver in Prince Albert is also accused of threatening a police officer.

Prince Albert police said patrol officers spotted a driver who had a suspended license leaving a parking lot early Thursday morning.

They followed the vehicle before pulling it over on 32nd Street West.

Officers said the driver appeared to be intoxicated and when they asked him to step out of the vehicle, he became verbally abusive.

He was arrested and taken to police cells where he refused a breathalyzer test.

The 33-year-old Prince Albert man is charged with failing to provide breath samples and uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm to an officer.

He is scheduled to appear Thursday in Prince Albert provincial court.