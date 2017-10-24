Police issue more than 400 speeding in school zones tickets in September

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said police around Saskatchewan issued 439 tickets for drivers speeding in school zones in September.

SGI added that police handed out seven tickets for drivers failing to yield to pedestrians in an intersection or crosswalk, two tickets for drivers not obeying school bus safety lights and one ticket for a pedestrian walking into the path of a vehicle.

Police also issued 277 impaired driving charges, 549 tickets for distracted driving, 392 tickets for inappropriate or no seatbelt/child safety seat and 4,445 speeding tickets.

SGI said that 1,542 photo speed enforcement tickets were issued in school zones for September.

SGI would like to remind motorists that it is important to be extra alert in school zones and particularly as winter approaches and the roads become icy.