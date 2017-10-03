Canada
Impaired driving charges for Prince Albert man after multi-vehicle crash

Prince Albert police arrested a man for suspicion of impaired driving after a multi-vehicle crash on Monday.

A 47-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after a multi-vehicle crash in Prince Albert, Sask.

Officers, paramedics and firefighters were called to the collision in the 300-block of 16 Street West after 7 a.m. CT on Monday.

A truck struck a parked vehicle which then hit two other parked vehicles, according to police.

No one was inside the three parked vehicles.

Prince Albert police said the truck driver admitted to emergency personnel that he was impaired by multiple drugs. He was arrested shortly after 8 a.m. and taken to a police cell.

A drug recognition expert conducted sobriety tests to determine if the Prince Albert man was impaired.

He is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and refusal to provide a urine sample. The accused is scheduled to make his first appearance Tuesday in Prince Albert provincial court.

