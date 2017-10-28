Saskatoon police call off 3 separate car chases, ask public for information

Saskatoon police reported three separate chases overnight, all which were dropped by the responding officers due to concerns over public safety.

It started around 8:20 p.m. CT on Friday night, when an officer saw a vehicle with a stolen licence plate near 20th Street and Avenue P.

The officer followed the vehicle southbound on Avenue P to 11th Street, while waiting for more officers to assist. The suspect turned on 11th Street and fled once police activated emergency equipment.

Police said they called the chase off when the driver turned north on Avenue H, due to the risk posed to the public by the way the suspect was driving.

The second instance happened at 22nd Street and Dalmeny Road at 1:11 a.m. Saturday.

A vehicle disobeyed a red light in front of a marked patrol car, according to police.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off and left the city.

Lastly, police spotted a suspicious vehicle just after 2 a.m. at Lorne Avenue and Melville Street.

Police said they tried to stop the car, but the driver fled north.

Officers stopped the chase due to a risk to public safety when the vehicle turned west on Ruth Street at a high speed.

Anyone with information in any of these incidents is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.