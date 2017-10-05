Video captures motorist driving through farmer’s field north of Toronto to evade police

A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges after attempting to evade police by plowing his car through a farmer’s field northeast of Toronto.

The incident, which was captured by a police helicopter, took place around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday when officers from Durham Region tried to stop a vehicle on Toronto Street at Campbell Drive in Uxbridge.

Police said the driver refused to stop and ended up speeding away. The police pursuit was later called off for safety reasons.

Authorities said a police helicopter managed to locate the suspect vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in a rural area.

READ MORE: Arrest of Toronto man facing drug, impaired driving charges captured on police helicopter video

At one point in the video, the vehicle veers left into a farmer’s field where the driver attempts to hide from a police cruiser.

Police said the driver managed to escape but the vehicle suffered damage to its tires. The car eventually stops in a residential construction zone.

The police helicopter video then shows the suspect getting out of his vehicle and running towards a home.

Police said the suspect was later found hiding in the basement of a newly built home and placed into custody.

READ MORE: Police capture 2 suspects after high speed helicopter chase in Ontario

Harison Sivasoruban of Markham, Ont., has been charged with impaired operations, exceed 80 milligrams, assault with intent to resist, dangerous operation of motor vehicle and fail to stop for police.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact North Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2672.