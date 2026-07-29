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Crime

Two men dead after early morning shooting in Stoney Creek: Hamilton police

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted July 29, 2026 7:52 am
1 min read
Stoney Creek homicide View image in full screen
Hamilton police investigate a double homicide in Stoney Creek on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Victoria Femia/Global News
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Two men are dead after gunshots rang out at a residential complex in Stoney Creek early Wednesday morning, Hamilton police say.

Around 2:25 a.m., police received reports of a shooting at 191 Candlewood Dr., near Whitedeer and Rymal roads. When officers arrived on scene, they found two men who were shot.

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They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

No other information was made available.

The homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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