Police say more victims likely in alleged Toronto-area youth trafficking

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Two Greater Toronto Area men are facing human trafficking and drug-related charges following an investigation into the alleged trafficking of youth in Hamilton and Toronto.

The investigation began in May after the Hamilton police’s human trafficking unit received information that multiple youth were being trafficked, according to a police news release.

Between March and June, investigators allege that 27-year-old Shemar Walters of Toronto trafficked victims, advertised their sexual services online and collected the proceeds.

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Police allege 20-year-old Ethan Gangasingh of Brampton assisted in procuring the victims.

Walters was held for a bail hearing, while Gangasingh appeared in court on Monday and was released.

The two suspects are charged with two counts each of trafficking a person under the age of 18, and other charges, including procuring sexual services from a person under 18 and receiving a material benefit from trafficking a person under 18.

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They are also charged with possession of illicit drugs for the purpose of trafficking, including cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, hydromorphone and oxycodone.

Police released images of both accused, saying investigators believe there may be additional survivors who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

There is no limitation period for human trafficking offences. Survivors can contact the human trafficking unit at 905-546-3828 or submit a report online to Hamilton police.