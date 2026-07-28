Hillcrest Village BIA will no longer sponsor Salsa on St. Clair

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Salsa on St. Clair has lost a longtime sponsor after this year’s festival was marred by gun violence.

Last week, the Hillcrest Village Business Improvement Association board voted to discontinue its sponsorship of the event.

In a letter sent to festival organizers obtained by Global News, BIA chair Heather Hannah said “we have been proud to sponsor and host this event for many years. However the board believes the festival has outgrown both the neighbourhood and the capacity of our BIA,” adding that they wish the organizers success with future festivals at other locations.

On Sat. July 11, two people were killed and several others injured when shots were fired on St. Clair Avenue West during the peak evening hours of the festival. Organizers cancelled the second day of celebrations. Police say the two men who were killed were targeted and that they knew each other.

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The violence at this year’s edition of the festival was not mentioned in the BIA’s letter.

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In the days immediately after the shooting, Global News spoke with Hannah, who was at the festival and heard the shots.

At that time, she said the shooting was “terrifying” and that one of the victims was struck by gunfire close to her business.

She told Global News on the Monday following the shooting “this is going to look bad for Toronto, because it’s in all of the international papers as well. It’s not how we really wanted publicity for [a] nice little neighbourhood.”

According to the BIA, support for festival was waning before the shooting.

In its letter to festival organizers, the BIA said surveys of its members done in recent years showed a significant decline in support for the event.

They added that same sentiment is shared by many local residents.

In response to the letter, organizers TLN Media Group denounced the violence at this year’s festival, saying it came as no surprise that the BIA would pull sponsorship in the wake of the tragedy.

They added that their primary concern is the safety and security of all participants, and that the Mayor’s Office has committed to working with organizers to address safety and ensure the continuation of the event.

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– With files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald