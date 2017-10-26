Police ID person of interest in King George Community School perimeter lockdown

A person of interest has been identified by Saskatoon police after a voice mail threat resulted in a perimeter lockdown of an elementary school.

The perimeter lockdown was put in place at King George Community School after staff received the threat Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Perimeter lockdown lifted at King George Community School in Saskatoon

It remained in place for the remainder of the school day while police and school resource officers carried out their investigation.

Four other schools in the area were also placed under a perimeter lockdown for a short period of time.

Police officials said in a release that more details will be released once the investigation is complete but added there is no threat to public safety.