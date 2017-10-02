Canada
October 2, 2017 8:41 pm
Updated: October 2, 2017 9:25 pm

Carry the Kettle school in lockdown for hours following comment from student

By Web Producer  Global News

At 11:00 a.m. Monday, File Hills First Nations Police Service and Indian Head RCMP responded to a lockdown situation at the school on Carry the Kettle First Nation.

File Hills RCMP
A 16-year-old student had been overheard making a comment about getting a gun and shooting people. The school immediately went into lockdown after the comment was reported to the principal.

The student was taken to the office and then into custody when police arrived. The lockdown was lifted at 3:00 p.m. after a search was conducted in the school and a home in the community.

“The youth states that it was just a bad joke, and maybe it was, however given recent events at Lac La Loche, Edmonton and in Las Vegas, police have to treat incidents like this very seriously,” Lennard Busch, File Hills First Nations Police Service Chief of Police, said.

The student will appear in youth court in Indian Head Tuesday. Police will be requesting a psychiatric assessment.

The investigation is ongoing.

