King George Community School in Saskatoon under perimeter lockdown
A Saskatoon elementary school is under a perimeter lockdown.
Saskatoon police said staff at King George Community School in the 700-block of Avenue K South received a voice mail threat at around 8:30 a.m. CT Wednesday.
READ MORE: Student charged after BB handgun found in E.D. Feehan Catholic High School locker
The nature of the threat has not been released.
Police said the perimeter lockdown will remain in place until further notice.
No injuries have been reported and school resource officers are investigating.
Four other schools in the area were also placed under a perimeter lockdown but those have since been lifted.
READ MORE: Carry the Kettle school in lockdown for hours following comment from student
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.