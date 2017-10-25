King George Community School in Saskatoon under perimeter lockdown

A Saskatoon elementary school is under a perimeter lockdown.

Saskatoon police said staff at King George Community School in the 700-block of Avenue K South received a voice mail threat at around 8:30 a.m. CT Wednesday.

READ MORE: Student charged after BB handgun found in E.D. Feehan Catholic High School locker

The nature of the threat has not been released.

Police said the perimeter lockdown will remain in place until further notice.

No injuries have been reported and school resource officers are investigating.

Four other schools in the area were also placed under a perimeter lockdown but those have since been lifted.

READ MORE: Carry the Kettle school in lockdown for hours following comment from student

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.