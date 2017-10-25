Canada
October 25, 2017 1:40 pm

King George Community School in Saskatoon under perimeter lockdown

David Giles, Senior Web Producer Global News

King George Community School is under a perimeter lockdown after staff at the Saskatoon elementary school received a voice mail threat.

Devin Sauer / Global News
A Saskatoon elementary school is under a perimeter lockdown.

Saskatoon police said staff at King George Community School in the 700-block of Avenue K South received a voice mail threat at around 8:30 a.m. CT Wednesday.

The nature of the threat has not been released.

Police said the perimeter lockdown will remain in place until further notice.

No injuries have been reported and school resource officers are investigating.

Four other schools in the area were also placed under a perimeter lockdown but those have since been lifted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

