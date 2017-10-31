Saskatoon police Taser man twice after physical altercation

Saskatoon police said they had to Taser a man twice after he allegedly fought with officers early Monday afternoon.

An officer had tried to stop an “extremely damaged” car at 33rd Street West and Avenue Y after spotting it being driven in an evasive manner.

The driver refused to pull over and police said he ran a stop sign before parking in front of a home in the 300-block of O’Regan Crescent and running inside.

A woman inside the home spoke to the officer and eventually convinced the man to go outside and talk to him.

The officer said the man appeared to be visibly agitated and when he tried to arrest him, he started fighting and then tried to run back inside the home.

At that point the officer said he fired his Taser, briefly disabling the man.

He made his way back inside the home as backup officers arrived.

Police said the officers then entered the home and located the man.

Officers said the man refused to listen to them and became physically violent, resulting in another Taser being fired.

He was then taken into custody.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene for minor injuries and police then took him to hospital before taking him back into custody.

The 22-year old man is charged with evading police, assaulting a peace officer and obstruction.

He was also ticketed for driving while suspended and running a stop sign.

The use of the Tasers will be reviewed by the Saskatoon Police Service in accordance with policy.