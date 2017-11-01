Police dog tracks down driver after SUV crashes into Prince Albert house

A Prince Albert police dog named Daxa helped arrest a driver who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house on Halloween.

Officers initially stopped the vehicle for speeding at around 11:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

The SUV stopped briefly in the Cornerstone Shopping district parking lot, but sped off when approached by the patrol vehicle.

Police said their pursuit was immediately disengaged due to high rates of speed and concerns for safety.

The SUV was later found on McIntosh Drive. Officers said the vehicle attempted to turn northbound when it lost control and crashed into the front of a house.

The home in the 800-block of McIntosh Drive sustained major damage. No one inside at the time was injured.

While the driver fled on foot, his passenger stayed in the SUV and was arrested.

As officers contained the area, a police dog handler initiated a track to search for the man.

Police said he was located around five kilometres from the scene and refused to cooperate. The man was engaged by Daxa and apprehended.

He was treated at hospital and released into police custody.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.