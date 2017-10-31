Crime
Meth, bear spray seized after report of a fight in Prince Albert, Sask.

Officers seized meth, bear spray and an airsoft pistol after a report of a fight in Prince Albert.

Prince Albert police seized meth and an airsoft pistol after a report of a fight early Tuesday morning.

Patrol officers had originally been called to the 600-block of Marquis Road for a report that a group of men were fighting and bear spray had been observed.

While on their way, they were told the suspects had left in a red car.

Officers pulled the car over in the 3500-block of 2nd Avenue West.

The driver was arrested and officers found bear spray when they searched him.

A passenger was also arrested.

Police said a search of the car turned up 13.9 grams of meth and an airsoft pistol.

A 19-year-old Sandy Bay man has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

A 29-year-old Saskatoon woman is charged with meth possession.

Both are scheduled to appear Tuesday in Prince Albert provincial court.

