Meth, bear spray seized after report of a fight in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert police seized meth and an airsoft pistol after a report of a fight early Tuesday morning.
Patrol officers had originally been called to the 600-block of Marquis Road for a report that a group of men were fighting and bear spray had been observed.
While on their way, they were told the suspects had left in a red car.
Officers pulled the car over in the 3500-block of 2nd Avenue West.
The driver was arrested and officers found bear spray when they searched him.
A passenger was also arrested.
Police said a search of the car turned up 13.9 grams of meth and an airsoft pistol.
A 19-year-old Sandy Bay man has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
A 29-year-old Saskatoon woman is charged with meth possession.
Both are scheduled to appear Tuesday in Prince Albert provincial court.
