Stolen car driver rams Prince Albert police cruisers in effort to avoid capture

A Prince Albert police officer received minor injuries after a cruiser was rammed by a stolen car during a chase.

It started when officers tried to pull over a car early Saturday morning for a traffic infraction.

Police said the driver started driving aggressively to try and elude the officers.

Stop sticks were used to try and stop the car and at one point the driver rammed a police vehicle, causing minor injuries to an officer.

Police said the driver continued driving in a dangerous manner and rammed a second patrol car before heading out of the city.

The car was immobilized on Highway 3 near Birch Hills.

Two people then fled on foot.

A woman was found by patrol officers in a field and a man was tracked to a slough by police dog Febee.

The car was found to have been stolen from Regina.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, driving a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to public safety, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, evading police and possession of stolen property.

He was also wanted for being unlawfully at large, dangerous driving, evading police and possession of stolen property.

A 25-year-old Regina woman is charged with possession of stolen property and breach of a court order.

Both appeared Monday in Prince Albert provincial court.