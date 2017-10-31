Crime
Saskatchewan RCMP hunting for man armed with gun in stolen truck

A man believed to be armed with a gun is alleged to have stolen a truck in Maidstone after another stolen vehicle was stopped north of the community.

Officers from two Saskatchewan RCMP detachments are searching for a man believed to be armed with a gun who is driving a stolen truck.

Police said they used spike belts to stop a stolen vehicle with a gun inside on highways 16 and 21 north of Maidstone.

The area was contained and a woman from the Battlefords was arrested.

Police said a man remains at large.

He is believed to have stolen a white Chevy Silverado with Saskatchewan license place “ANGH” from Maidstone.

Anyone spotting the Silverado should call 911 immediately.

Maidstone RCMP and Battlefords RCMP continue to investigate.

