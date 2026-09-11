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Crime

Stolen ambulance stopped near New Glasgow after police deploy spike belt

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 11, 2026 1:14 pm
1 min read
According to Nova Scotia Health, a mission assurance agreement was developed in 1996 when ownership of St. Martha’s Regional Hospital was transferred from the Sisters of St. Martha to the Province of Nova Scotia. View image in full screen
FILE - RCMP responded to St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S. on Sept. 10, 2026 after an unoccupied ambulance was stolen. Ella MacDonald/Global News
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A 36-year-old Nova Scotia man has been charged after an ambulance was stolen from an Antigonish County hospital and ultimately stopped by a spike belt in a neighbouring county.

RCMP first responded Thursday at around 4:15 p.m. to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital after an unoccupied ambulance was stolen.

Officers were able to find the ambulance on Beech Hill Road in Antigonish and tried to stop it. However, the vehicle didn’t pull over, according to a police news release.

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“In the interest of public safety, officers didn’t pursue the ambulance but continued to track its movements,” police said.

There was another traffic stop attempt on Highway 104 near James River, which was unsuccessful.

Eventually, Pictou County RCMP deployed a spike belt in Sullivans River and the ambulance’s tires were deflated.

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“Despite the damage, the ambulance continued travelling along Hwy. 104,” police went on to say.

“At approximately 5 p.m., the ambulance came to a stop on the shoulder of the highway near New Glasgow, and the driver was safely arrested.”

The suspect from Deerfield, N.S. is facing a slew of charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, driving while licence is suspended or revoked, and failure to comply with release conditions.

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