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Crime

13-year-old charged after firearm seized at Ajax hotel: Durham police

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted September 11, 2026 1:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto Police Guns and Gangs Unit reacts to rise in youth involved in violent crime'
Toronto Police Guns and Gangs Unit reacts to rise in youth involved in violent crime
RELATED: Toronto Police Guns and Gangs Unit reacts to rise in youth involved in violent crime. – Sep 15, 2025
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A 13-year-old boy is facing multiple weapons charges after police say a firearm was seized during an investigation at an Ajax hotel.

Officers were called to a hotel near Westney Road South and Bayly Street West on Wednesday for an unknown trouble call, Durham Regional Police said in a news release Friday.

When officers arrived, police allege they encountered a boy armed with a knife and arrested him.

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Investigators later received information that the teen may have a firearm, prompting officers and the police K9 unit to search the property.

Police said a firearm was also found and seized.

The Ajax teen is facing several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a loaded restricted firearm and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

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He is also charged with three counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited, two counts of failing to comply with a release order and four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Police said the teen was subject to multiple release orders when he was arrested, including a weapons prohibition order. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

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