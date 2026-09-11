13-year-old charged after firearm seized at Ajax hotel: Durham police

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A 13-year-old boy is facing multiple weapons charges after police say a firearm was seized during an investigation at an Ajax hotel.

Officers were called to a hotel near Westney Road South and Bayly Street West on Wednesday for an unknown trouble call, Durham Regional Police said in a news release Friday.

When officers arrived, police allege they encountered a boy armed with a knife and arrested him.

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Investigators later received information that the teen may have a firearm, prompting officers and the police K9 unit to search the property.

Police said a firearm was also found and seized.

The Ajax teen is facing several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a loaded restricted firearm and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

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He is also charged with three counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited, two counts of failing to comply with a release order and four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Police said the teen was subject to multiple release orders when he was arrested, including a weapons prohibition order. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.