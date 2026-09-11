RCMP seize package with $44K worth of cocaine at Manitoba airport

A 23-year-old woman is facing charges after police seized $44,000 worth of cocaine at a community airport in Manitoba.
The RCMP was contacted by a First Nation Safety Officer (FNSO) Wednesday night, after a safety officer took a 23-year-old woman into custody at the Oxford House Airport, according to a Manitoba RCMP news release.
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She was apprehended by the FNSO after an unknown package, believed to contain drugs, was found in her clothing during a routine search of passengers, police said.
The RCMP allege package had cocaine inside. Based on the amount, police estimated the street value of the drugs to be $44,000.
The Oxford House woman is facing charges of possession of the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with an undertaking condition. She remains in custody.
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