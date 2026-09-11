Toronto police make another arrest in 2022 Scarborough shooting death

Toronto police say it’s made another arrest in connection to the shooting death of a man in Scarborough nearly four years ago.
On Nov. 12, 2022, 31-year-old Toronto resident Ding Pang Wang was shot while he was inside a vehicle in a parking lot near Midland and Passmore avenues.
He was approached by an unknown suspect, who opened fire and fled.
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Police announced on Aug. 24 that 39-year-old Toronto resident Justin Longshaw was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
On Thursday, 30-year-old Christopher Atkins-Price was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
He was also charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting on March 10, 2023.
That day, a 40-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the same plaza parking lot when he was approached and shot at several times.
The man, who suffered serious injuries, was able to escape and drive away.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
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