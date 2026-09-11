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Crime

Toronto police make another arrest in 2022 Scarborough shooting death

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 11, 2026 12:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New information released in unsolved murder from November 2022'
New information released in unsolved murder from November 2022
WATCH: New information released in unsolved murder from November 2022 – Jul 28, 2026
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Toronto police say it’s made another arrest in connection to the shooting death of a man in Scarborough nearly four years ago.

On Nov. 12, 2022, 31-year-old Toronto resident Ding Pang Wang was shot while he was inside a vehicle in a parking lot near Midland and Passmore avenues.

He was approached by an unknown suspect, who opened fire and fled.

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Police announced on Aug. 24 that 39-year-old Toronto resident Justin Longshaw was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

On Thursday, 30-year-old Christopher Atkins-Price was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

He was also charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting on March 10, 2023.

That day, a 40-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the same plaza parking lot when he was approached and shot at several times.

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The man, who suffered serious injuries, was able to escape and drive away.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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