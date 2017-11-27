Saskatoon police dog puts bite on man accused of dangerous driving

A man accused of dangerous driving was arrested after being tracked and bitten by a Saskatoon police dog.

An officer initially spotted a vehicle with no tail lights being driven at a high rate of speed in the area of 33rd Street West and Junor Avenue on Monday at around 2:30 a.m. CT.

READ MORE: Man accused of being outside a Saskatoon home armed with a rifle

The officer said the driver was also running traffic signals.

Police said the officer did not chase the vehicle, but followed the vehicle’s direction of travel.

The officer came across evidence the driver had struck city property and two trees and located the vehicle abandoned in the 600-block of Coad Crescent.

A police dog tracked the driver to a nearby home where a man was found hiding underneath a deck.

Police said he refused to listen to commands from officers to come out from his hiding spot and a police dog bit him while he was being arrested.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of dog bites.

READ MORE: 2 Quebec men arriving in Saskatoon on train arrested by police for fraud

The 30-year-old Sherwood Park, Alta., man is facing charges of dangerous driving, hit and run and breach of an undertaking.

He was also wanted on outstanding warrants.

Police continue to investigate.