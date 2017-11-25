Canada
November 25, 2017 1:55 pm

5 men charged with impaired driving in 5 overnight incidents: Saskatoon police

Five men are facing impaired driving charges after a busy night for Saskatoon police.

Saskatoon police said they were busy overnight dealing with five men in five separate incidents where a charge of impaired driving was laid.

The first report came in shortly before 7 p.m. CT on Friday. A citizen reported a vehicle was being driven erratically and followed it until police were able to stop it near Avenue P and 19th Street.

The 50-year-old driver is now facing charges of impaired driving and driving while over .08. He is expected to appear in Saskatoon provincial court next month.

Police were later called to a crash on 8th Street at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. A westbound vehicle on 8th reportedly rear-ended another vehicle stopped at a red light at Clarence Avenue.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving and refusing a breathalyzer. He is also expected in court next month.

In another incident, an officer spotted a vehicle being driven erratically in the area of 33rd Street West and Catherwood Avenue at 1:25 a.m. The 34-year-old driver was arrested for impaired driving and is scheduled for court in December.

Another caller alerted police to Valens Drive where people reported a truck racing around the area at around 3:20 a.m. Police said the vehicle eventually struck a curb and the rear truck cap had fallen off.

The 21-year-old truck driver was arrested and is charged with driving over .08 and impaired driving.

Shortly after, officers were called to a rear-end collision at Junor Avenue and 33rd Street at around 3:25 a.m. A northbound vehicle had struck a taxi that was waiting for a traffic light at 33rd Street.

A 27-year-old driver has been charged with impaired driving. Due to other factors, police said he would remain in custody and be brought before a judge later Saturday.

No injuries were reported.

