Canada
November 20, 2017 2:56 pm
Updated: November 20, 2017 3:41 pm

Prince Albert police arrest 2 after Report Impaired Drivers complaints

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police arrested a man and a woman after two Report Impaired Drivers (RID) complaints in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert police arrested a man and a woman after two Report Impaired Drivers (RID) complaints this past weekend.

Officers were first called to the 1400-block of 4th Street East at around 4:35 p.m. CT on Nov. 18. A complainant said he was driving when a vehicle backed out of a home and hit his rear fender. The suspect vehicle then took off.

The vehicle was pulled over a short time later in the 300-block of River Street.

Police said the driver appeared intoxicated and the vehicle was damaged. The 26-year-old Prince Albert woman was brought back to police cells and refused to provide breath samples.

She is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and failure to provide a breath sample. The woman is expected in Prince Albert provincial court on Dec. 17.

Officers located another RID suspect driving a truck on 22nd Street East at around 11:05 a.m. on Nov. 19.

Police said they followed the vehicle at a distance and saw it run a red light at 12th Street and 2nd Avenue.

The vehicle was pulled over on Highway 55 shortly after the bridge.

The driver was arrested and failed a breathalyzer test. The 26-year-old Prince Albert man is now facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and exceeding .08.

He has been released and is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court at a later date.

Prince Albert police responded to 240 calls for service over the weekend. The top two calls for service were for disturbances and intoxicated people.

