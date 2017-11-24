Crime
Man stabbed during fight outside business: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say a man was stabbed during a fight outside a business.

A man made his way to Royal University Hospital after he was stabbed in the parking lot of a Saskatoon business.

The stabbing happened in the 2400-block of 8th Street East overnight Thursday.

Saskatoon police investigators determined a fight had taken place outside the business.

The 19-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening wound.

Police said the suspects are two black men driving a newer SUV. No other description was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

