Man stabbed during fight outside business: Saskatoon police
A man made his way to Royal University Hospital after he was stabbed in the parking lot of a Saskatoon business.
The stabbing happened in the 2400-block of 8th Street East overnight Thursday.
Saskatoon police investigators determined a fight had taken place outside the business.
The 19-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening wound.
Police said the suspects are two black men driving a newer SUV. No other description was available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
