Cyclist armed with knife allegedly threatens driver in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police say they arrested a 30-year-old man who was on a bike threatening a driver with a knife on Monday.

The complainants called police to the 200-block of Avenue B North at around 4 p.m. CT.

They said the man on a bike crossed the street in front of them while they were driving in the area of 22nd Street West and Avenue C North.

After parking a short distance away, the cyclist approached the complainant’s driver’s side window that was down.

The man allegedly rushed towards the driver waving a knife in his hand, shouting and threatening to harm the driver.

When officers arrived, no one was left on scene.

While officers searched the area, the complainants showed up at the police station and provided photos of the man that they had captured on their cell phone.

Using the photos, police found the man a short time later in the 100-block of Wall Street and took him into custody.

He is facing charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and carrying a concealed weapon.