20 of 34 wheelchairs stolen in Saskatoon recovered by police

Saskatoon police say 20 of 34 sport-specific wheelchairs that were stolen in the summer have been recovered and two 37-year-old men are facing charges.

Members of Saskatoon police executed a search at a rural property near Dalmeny, Sask., with RCMP assistance, on Nov. 24 as part of a stolen vehicle investigation.

READ MORE: Thieves in Saskatoon steal 34 children’s basketball wheelchairs

During the search, the wheelchairs were found along with tires, basketballs, jerseys and nets. Three stolen vehicles were also recovered.

Thirty-four specialized sport wheelchairs and other equipment were inside a trailer that was reported stolen from a compound on Cynthia Street in July.

Police said the 20 recovered wheelchairs are valued at $80,000.

WATCH BELOW: Dozens of young athletes disappointed after thieves in Saskatoon steal their sports wheelchairs

One man is facing two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 while the second is facing one charge.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Dalmeny is approximately 20 kilometres north of Saskatoon.